‘Final Dance’ Sampled by 23.8M Households in First Month – Variety

Netflix says abroad hoops followers flocked in enormous numbers to “The Final Dance,” the documentary sequence about Michael Jordan and the ’90s Chicago Bulls staff, which has been a rankings smash in the U.S. for ESPN.

Netflix tweeted the numbers Wednesday, claiming that 23.eight million households outdoors the U.S. checked out “The Final Dance” in its first 4 weeks on the service. “23 was all the time his fortunate quantity!” the streamer stated, referencing Jordan’s jersey quantity.

However some large caveats are in order — Netflix’s selectively reported viewing figures aren’t akin to TV rankings. The streamer bases its publicly reported viewers metrics based mostly on what number of member accounts watched a given present or film for no less than simply 2 minutes — an in-house calculation the corporate claims is a greater reflection of recognition than common time spent viewing, which is how the tv world measures viewership.

“The Final Dance” will launch on Netflix in the U.S. on July 19, the corporate introduced as a part of its first-quarter 2020 earnings announcement. Previous to then, ABC will re-air episodes beginning this Saturday, with two weekly episodes over 5 weeks.

ESPN’s “Final Dance,” co-produced with Netflix, debuted on April 19, working concurrently on ESPN in the US and Netflix internationally.

Within the sports-starved quarantine panorama, “The Final Dance” was rankings dynamite for ESPN: It averaged 5.6 million viewers throughout all 10 episodes, making it the most-viewed documentary ever for the sports activities programmer.

On Netflix’s Q1 earnings interview final month, chief content material officer Ted Sarandos stated the Bulls docuseries has “been a win-win for us and ESPN and an awesome win for basketball followers, who’ve been very hungry for brand spanking new programming.” He stated that due to “the complexity of the rights and the footage” it could have been very tough for both ESPN or Netflix to supply “The Final Dance” independently.

“Final Dance,” directed by Jason Hehir (“The Fab 5,” “The ’85 Bears,” “Andre the Big”), options beforehand unreleased footage from the Bulls’ 1997-98 season.