Final Fantasy 12: The Zodiac Age Steam Patch Adds Job Reset In Update 1.0.4.0

Until now, the Xbox One and Switch variations of Final Delusion XII: The Zodiac Age have had additional choices that the PS4 and PC releases didn’t. The exercise reset function, which allowed you to switch jobs merely mid-game, and the expanded Gambit machine weren’t available.

That’s now modified for PC players. Patch 1.zero.4.zero has landed on Steam, and it accommodates merely two changes:

Course of reset function has been added

Gambit machine has been expanded to a few items

This brings the Steam mannequin of the popular Final Delusion entry consistent with the Switch and Xbox One variations, which implies that anybody participating in on PC can now reset their jobs merely. It’s nonetheless observed when or if this patch will make its method to the PS4 mannequin of the game.

No matter missing this choice, the PS4 mannequin of the game earned a 9/10 in GameSpot’s analysis. “While its enhancements don’t translate into a brand new sport for present fans, The Zodiac Age is nonetheless invigorating,” wrote reviewer Miguel Concepcion. “For an experience that will last over 100 hours, the fragile tweaks therein transfer far in showcasing Final Delusion 12’s grand trek in a model new delicate. Its epic, lore-abundant story and its time-tested Gambit Gadget should moreover enchantment to individuals who ignored out on the mainline assortment’ commute to Ivalice the first time spherical.”

