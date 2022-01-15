Final Fantasy 14 already has a date to be able to buy again after suspending its sales due to massive success

Its director, Yaoki Yoshida, has also announced that the Square Enix MMORPG will expand its servers.

It had all the ingredients to be one and in the end it has been established as such: Final Fantasy XIV is one of the most important MMORPGs in the world of video games, and it is giving constant joy to a Square Enix that it was forced to suspend digital sales of the game at the end of December to decongest its servers, given that they were receiving too many new users lately.

Until then, the title had remained outside the digital stores in order to achieve stability in its number of users, but that is something that will change soon. Through an official statement published on the game’s website, it is stated that next January 25 It will be the day it is available for purchase again.

Data centers in Japan, Europe and North America will be upgradedHe was the producer and director of the work himself, Naoki Yoshida, who has made the announcement, after congratulating the new year and thanking the players for their support. In the text, it is also noted that will expand the servers of Final Fantasy XIV worldwide, significantly improving data centers in Japan, North America and Europe. In these last two cases, it will not become effective until the summer of this year, and will be completed by the same dates in 2023, due to the problems caused by the component shortage. In addition, Oceania will receive its own data center on the 25th of this month.

“We will invest a lot of financial and manpower resources, but we will do our best to ensure this effort does not negatively impact playability, so we would appreciate your support as you continue your adventures,” Yoshida comments.

With these measures, they should achieve the desired goal of being able to join more users to experience. The director himself has recently asked the Japanese gaming community for calm due to the fact that he has received several verbal attacks in recent weeks. Something that in the end is inevitable when you have so many players, exceeding 25 million in the month of December.

