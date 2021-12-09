Final Fantasy 14 exceeds 25 million users, with problems accessing Endwalker

The Square Enix MMORPG has added a million more registrations in the last month.

Final Fantasy XIV has become one of the bastions of Square Enix. The MMORPG continues to accumulate success, having become the most profitable game in the history of the company. But the weeks continue to pass and the numbers do not stop growing, leaving us exorbitant figures.

Square itself has confirmed to Eurogamer that Final Fantasy XIV already has more than 25 million registered users. A few days ago we knew the data they had accumulated, so if we do the math we see that it has added a million more of new accounts in just the last month.

Much of the success is due to Endwalker, its latest expansionThis extra recent push is not surprising when we consider that Endwalker is available, its latest major expansion that expands the universe with new missions, a raid and the closure of a story that began a decade ago. The expansion has suffered problems in its early days due to the long queues that have been generated, as well as some errors when users tried to connect to the game.

We will see how the future of Final Fantasy XIV unfolds. Your director, Naoki Yoshida, commented that in Endwalker there is approximately 30% more plot and cinematic content compared to Shadowbringers, so we see an upward trend in the content that they are publishing. Its arrival on Xbox is still a mystery, so users of Microsoft consoles will have to wait to see if it finally becomes a reality.

More about: Final Fantasy 14, Final Fantasy XIV, Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker, and Square Enix.