Final Fantasy 14 Patch 5.3: Next Nier Automata Raid Teased, Major Story Quests, And More

The next substitute for the Sq. Enix MMORPG Final Delusion XIV comes inside the kind of patch 5.three, subtitled Reflections in Crystal. It’s been detailed by the use of director/producer Naoki Yoshida and group supervisor Toshio Murouchi within the latest Letter From The Producer livestream, and like most FFXIV updates, it’ll be giant. The approaching patch accommodates the anticipated major overhaul for the underside sport A Realm Reborn, new main quests that proceed the FFXIV’s story, new boss fights, and the next chapter inside the Nier Automata crossover raid assortment YoRHa: Darkish Apocalypse.

This subsequent wave of main story quests will conclude the Shadowbringers progress’s narrative arc and might have heavy story implications (as hinted by the use of the printed screenshots). A model new instanced four-player dungeon, known as The Heroes’ Gauntlet, might be included–it should work with the Agree with gadget, which lets you run it alongside NPCs from the story as AI companions to fill the necessary roles. There could also be going to be every other trial boss wrestle tied to the precept story as neatly, nevertheless it wasn’t printed as to not smash the marvel.

Key paintings for “Reflections in Crystal” in FFXIV patch 5.three.

All avid players who’ve now not completed the 24-player alliance raid assortment “The Crystal Tower” might be required to take motion sooner or later before continuing the precept story inside the 5.three substitute, and the game will notify avid players of this. Regardless, that raid assortment might be essential for people who look to finish the the underside sport for the first time when the patch hits since it’s instantly tied to the Shadowbringers narrative arc.

