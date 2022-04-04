Final Fantasy 14 presents its next update, Newfound Adventure: trailer, date and news

New main story missions, 24-player raid, and a new residential zone arrive with patch 6.1 of the MMORPG.

Final Fantasy 14 comes from a very atypical situation, its dazzling success caused Square Enix to be forced to suspend digital sales at the end of last year to decongest their servers. A success that has been accompanied by constant updates and a great expansion of content. The news keeps coming MMORPG and good proof of this is the new patch presented by Naoki Yoshida and that It will arrive on April 12.

Patch 6.1 will arrive on April 12It is patch 6.1which they have baptized as “Newfound Adventure“, will include new main missions and a raid for 24 players among its novelties. This update will also feature the addition of the new Duty Support System for A Realm Reborn™ (2.0) content, allowing four-player dungeons and challenges to be tackled alone, in the company of a team of NPCs. The studio has promised to expand this system in future updates.

Along with the trailer and the date, Yoshida shared some of the news that we will find in this new update:

new main quests : Patch 6.1 will be the start of the new chapter for the Warriors of Light.



: Patch 6.1 will be the start of the new chapter for the Warriors of Light. New raid for 24 players : The new Alliance Raid series will receive its first part, titled Myths of the Realm: Aglaia.



: The new Alliance Raid series will receive its first part, titled Myths of the Realm: Aglaia. new tribe quests : They will arrive from patch 6.15, with missions for the Arkasodara tribe.



: They will arrive from patch 6.15, with missions for the Arkasodara tribe. New residential area : The new residential district in Ishgard, Empyreum, will be putting plots up for sale with a lottery purchase system.



: The new residential district in Ishgard, Empyreum, will be putting plots up for sale with a lottery purchase system. The Minstrel’s Ballad Endsinger’s Aria: un new challenge that will test the players.



that will test the players. Beta version of the ‘Adventurer Plates’: They will be able to personalize portraits of the players with different lighting, camera angles and using the current appearance of the characters. Profiles may include information such as favorite job, game preferences or active game time.



of the players with different lighting, camera angles and using the current appearance of the characters. Profiles may include information such as favorite job, game preferences or active game time. PvP Update – New content, Crystalline Conflict, will include new calendar and reward systems.



– New content, Crystalline Conflict, will include new calendar and reward systems. Settings in trades, additional content, chance to try on gear in the FFXIV Online Store, and system updates.

Square Enix has also announced that the team based on the Japanese TV show GARO will return with this update in PvP. Players will be able to get their hands on equipment designed by the legendary Keita Amemiya, in addition to special mounts. In subsequent updates we will also receive Ultima’s Bane (Unreal)a new challenge, in addition to the Unending Codex, which will collect character and term information. With patch 6.11 we will receive Dragonsong’s Reprise (Ultimate Duty), in addition to the side quest Somehow Further Hildibrand Adventures and the new custom deliveries with 6.15. Data center trips won’t arrive until update 6.18.

