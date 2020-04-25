Final Fantasy 7 Remake Has Big Yakuza Energy And It’s Wonderful

This text includes gentle spoilers for Final Delusion 7 Remake.

People who had been having fun with Final Delusion 7 Remake forward of I started had been telling me, “Yo, this recreation’s got some precise Yakuza energy occurring.” To begin with, I took it with a grain of salt, doubting how a serious-looking recreation about radical environmentalism and combating an evil firm could obtain the levels of outlandish attraction of Sega’s long-running crime-action franchise. I assumed, maybe it’s as a result of FF7 Remake has side-quests to assist assemble out the NPCs that embrace its hub areas with equal stylings as Yakuza’s Kamurocho or Sotenbori. Nevertheless that’s greatest scratching Midgar’s flooring.

I steadily describe the Yakuza sequence as a journey via Japan’s violent jail underworld the place “absurdist humor meets gripping melodrama starring an adorably naive but beefy man with a median mug, fists of metallic, and a middle of gold.” I immediately fell in love with major man Kazuma Kiryu and the best way the sequence balances apparently reverse ends of the tonal spectrum to make you chuckle, cry, and cry from laughter. FF7 Remake doesn’t considerably hit the same extremes–which is ok–however when the game channels that energy, it’s going to get it so correct.

