Final Fantasy 7 Remake Information: Corneo’s Secret Stash Locations

April 13, 2020
1 Min Read

There’s a giant batch of side-quests to wrap up in Chapter 14 of Final Delusion 7 Remake, and a few of them are lovely involved. One that may run you all over the place the slums is “Don Corneo’s Secret Stash,” and even with the clues as to the place to seek for the hidden stashes, monitoring them down can be troublesome.

In case you play it correct, you’ll be capable of find each of the stashes as you’re enterprise completely different aims in Chapter 14, nonetheless you’ll be capable of need to perform a little prep work. Right here is the whole thing you need to understand to look out all three stashes and full the “Don Corneo’s Secret Stash” side-quest.

Check out our Final Delusion 7 Remake info roundup for a ton further particulars about FF7 Remake!

Proceed Finding out at GameSpot

