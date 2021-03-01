Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade: Square Enix Clarifies Yuffie’s Episode Is PS5 Exclusive

Square Enix has clarified that the Yuffie episode of the remake of Final Fantasy VII It can only be played from a PS5, it is exclusive.

A FAQ page that appeared after the reveal of the next episode of Final Fantasy indicates that the update involves a separate DLC and that it can only be played from PS4, leaving PS4 exempt from this possibility.

This means that we will have to buy the remake from a PS5 or if we already have it, install the update of the new machine (if we acquired it on PS4 at the time), although the aforementioned DLC must be purchased anyway, although the update with improvements of the main game is still possible at no additional cost.

Square Enix has also explained that although we can buy it separately as part of the upgrade of the PS4 game on the new console, we will not be able to acquire it if we do not have the main game.

“The new episode of Yuffie can be played only if we have Final Fantasy VII Remake on PS5, or by buying it as a DLC together with the upgrade,” it was possible to read on the frequently asked questions and answers page.

In addition to Integrade, Square Enix has announced Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier, a battle royale set in Midgar before the events of Final Fantasy 7, and Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis, single player and structured in chapters that will cover everything the story arc of the original game.