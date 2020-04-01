Final Fantasy 7 Remake’s File Size Is 100 GB Because Devs Wanted to Build So Many Unique Assets



Like many alternative modern titles, Final Delusion 7 Remake will absorb over 100GB in your exhausting pressure. One of many essential reason the RPG clocks in so much house for storing, while solely a bit one in all a multi-part unencumber, is because of Sq. Enix created custom-made belongings for every part of Midgar.

In an interview with USgamer, Final Delusion 7 Remake co-director Naoki Hamaguchi said that “Fairly than fascinated about repurposing usual belongings for explicit particular person locations, identical to the Slums or the Shinra Development, we decided to assemble each location the utilization of distinctive belongings to achieve the usual desired for [Final Fantasy 7 Remake].”

That suggests while you undertaking into different parts of Midgar, identical to the Slums, you obtained’t see belongings re-used in numerous areas of the game.

In line with Hamaguchi, each house accommodates particularly designed belongings like “the backgrounds, [background music] and characters in line with location, which allowed for a novel gameplay experience in each house, even from a sport design standpoint.”

This explains why the doc dimension for Final Delusion 7 Remake is, which ranks it alongside completely different 100+ GB downloads like Crimson Ineffective Redemption 2.

Early copies of Final Delusion 7 Remake are already floating spherical shops in Australia and Europe after Sq. Enix launched it’d allow copies of the game to be purchased early. This was as soon as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic which threatened delays for bodily copies of the game.

Matt Kim is a reporter for IGN.

