Final Fantasy is having a hard time adapting to today, according to the producer of Final Fantasy XVI

Naoki Yoshida sees it impossible to satisfy all players with a single installment of the franchise.

Although Final Fantasy XVI is not released until next year, since Square Enix little by little they release doses of information from the hand of the different interviews that the producer of the game is granting, Naoki Yoshidawhich has explained several things, such as why he has left turn-based combat behind.

It is impossible to please everyoneNaoki YoshidaIn statements to the Inverse medium, the Japanese creative has addressed the current situation of the franchise, ensuring that the saga is having a hard time adapting to industry trends and is currently fighting for it. “Right now we’re at a point where we’re getting a wide variety of requests about where our games are headed,” Yoshida says of the community pointing in several directions. “To be honest, it is impossible to please everyone with a single game.

“All we can do is continue developing a multitude of titles and continue creating the best things we can at all times,” continues the producer, who has not forgotten the sixteenth numbered installment of the franchise and the high expectations of the fans. “I want to make sure Final Fantasy XVI is fondly remembered. by many players as a fun game that gave them the best possible experience,” he explains.

Final Fantasy XVI plans to become one of the most ambitious JRPGs of the moment once it is released on PC and PS5 sometime in 2023, without a confirmed date yet. Its managers have promised that in the fall we will have more news, so we will have to wait a few months to know more about this installment.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: Final Fantasy XVI, Final Fantasy 16, Square Enix, Naoki Yoshida and Final Fantasy.