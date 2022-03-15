Final Fantasy Origin for beginners

In Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin we find a large number of jobs with different abilities and powers, each serving a specific function; some are available from the beginning and others are unlocked by completing missions or through the skill tree, so in the following guide we wanted to select the top 5 jobs to start this adventure. Do not miss it!

1.Gladiator

The Gladiator is a recommended job due to its attack speed. Use two daggers that chain attacks and with the R2 we can use the ability Achilles heel that lunges at enemies and stuns them.

2. Warlock

The Sorcerer is the one specialized in cast spells. We can easily make use of them and the power of these depends on the time we are charging them. You can also deal with some obstacles such as fire in the scenarios using these skills. What’s more. The Warlock can attack from a distance being very useful against a wide variety of enemies.





3. Fencer

The Fencer it is more effective the greater integrity. His physical attribute is Fissure, which allows him to break down enemy defenses and he has a cutting spinning attack that, if held down, chains several hits. On the other hand, it does a good job of defending and taking less damage doing so.

4.Hachero

The hatchero it is pure force and also thanks to its Knockdown attribute it achieves devastating blows that reduce the damage inflicted by the enemy. It is a highly recommended job to finish off enemies early and do a lot of brutal damage.





5. Swordsman

It is recommended for its balance between speed and attack. The more agility, the more effective this work is. His physical attribute is the Fissure that serves to break down enemy defenses. On the other hand, he can make a Slash Counterattack that neutralizes the damage of the received attack and executes another in retaliation.