Final Fantasy Origin to complete the game 100%

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin has a combat system that is different from the rest of the installments, which also presents a challenge when we have to face the Chaos way, even more difficult, therefore, in the following guide we will tell you how to unlock it and the news that it entails. Do not miss it!

Stranger of Paradise guide: how to unlock Chaos Mode to complete the game 100%

For to unlock Chaos Mode we have to finish the game in any other difficulty of the three initial ones. Once we do, a window will appear with the information of the new mode that includes higher level missions, rarer equipment and objects necessary for jobs.





In this new modality we can also win anima crystals to level up missions. This is to earn higher rarity gear and have a higher challenge for more skilled players. On the other hand, if we want to complete the game 100% there are two trophies that we need:

Origin of true Chaos: by completing the game in Chaos Mode.

by completing the game in Chaos Mode. dark cycle: Having completed a level 200 or higher quest in Chaos Mode.

In this way, we will be able to complete the game in its entirety and get the most out of the equipment and the job system.