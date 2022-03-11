Final Fantasy prepares its 35th anniversary with a music YouTube channel and a new website

We can follow the news related to the anniversary through Square Enix publications on the web.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UiwuwoJopI

the saga of Final Fantasy You’re in luck, as 2022 has given you plenty of reasons to party. Although many already know that Final Fantasy VII has been 25 years since its premiere in Japan, it should be remembered that we will also experience the anniversary of the fifth installment (30 years) and the eleventh (20 years). However, probably the most important event of the next few months related to the franchise will be the arrival of its 35th anniversary.

Square Enix has prepared to give us various news regarding one of its star franchises, so it has already opened a web page where we can see all ads related to the anniversary. Here, Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin and Chocobo GP are shown as the games that will see the light soon, although the publisher also plays the mystery by ensuring that more titles to be announced.

And today’s news does not end here, since Square Enix has also created a YouTube channel focused exclusively on the final fantasy music. As seen in its introductory video, videos of interviews with composers of the saga and fragments of live events will be published, although there is also space for compilations with songs from the franchise.

Although there is nothing left for the release of Chocobo GP (which comes out tomorrow, March 10th), the community does not lose sight of the development of Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin. Its minimum and recommended requirements for PC have already been published, so you can check if your systems have the necessary components to enjoy this connection to the first installment of Final Fantasy.

More about: Final Fantasy, Anniversary and Square Enix.