Final Fantasy says goodbye to one of its biggest managers, who retires after a decade in the franchise

Today Final Fantasy says goodbye to Shinji Hashimoto, who was a director of the brand for 10 years before moving to Square Enix’s board of directors last year. This was published by the same professional on his Twitter account, where a thank you to all the fans of the fantastic saga is read and he mentions his new mission: to be one more fan of the company.

“Thank you all. Today, May 31 (Tuesday), I will retire. During my career, I am very grateful to all of you in different fields. From now on, I would like to support you as a Square Enix fan. I am very grateful to you”, writes Hashimoto in a tweet. Of course, the career of this professional has left a big footprint in the offices of Square Enix, since it has been actively involved in both the Final Fantasy brand and other high-caliber productions.

Specifically, we are talking about Kingdom Hearts, a franchise of which he is co-creator. After all, the professional managed to get Square Enix and Disney to shake hands thanks to a simple conversation in an elevator, event that happened when both companies shared a building in Tokyo. An unexpected deal that, as we already know, achieved success for both the developers and the owners of Mickey, Goofy, Donald and the rest of the characters in the Disney world.

Even if Hashimoto steps down from his post, there is no doubt that his Final Fantasy legacy will live on for years to come. At the moment, the community is waiting for news around Final Fantasy XVI, which will bring us new information in a very short time, although there are also very high expectations for a Final Fantasy VII Remake that invites us to be attentive to the coming weeks.

