Final Fantasy VI Pixel Remaster forgets the initial credits and the result is really crazy

This revision of the Square Enix classic maintains a long opening scene, but without the credits.

The different installments of Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster are the way to celebrate the classics that I opted for Square Enix since a few months. The compilation brings the first six numbered titles of the franchise to PC and mobile devices, the most recent being Final Fantasy VI Pixel Remaster, which was published this week.

Beyond the graphic section and content modifications (such as the opera sung in spanish), has drawn powerful attention to a change that fans do not make sense of. In the video that we leave you below you can see how the remaster skips the opening credits originals, leaving us a scene that is less curious.

It’s two minutes of the same sceneThose responsible have removed the texts that were shown in the original game, but have kept the cinematic in which the mechas are seen walking through snowy terrain. This leaves us with two minutes of the same sequence without contributing anything else, which really offers a crazy result, since it was designed precisely to show the credits.

Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster is a 2D remastered compilation of the first six games in the turn-based RPG saga that inspired a generation of gamers. The first six numbered deliveries have a renewed graphic section for the occasion, a soundtrack with news, gameplay improvements, a modernized interface and extras such as the Bestiary, the Gallery and the Music Player.

The price of the games generated controversy in their announcement, but it is an option to revisit them if we have a certain affection for them or to encourage us to discover them if we have not done so yet, although cases like this spoil the original experience that we would have met in the nineties.

