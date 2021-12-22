Final Fantasy VI Pixel Remaster prepares the closure of the retro series by fixing its launch window

Last month we received the Pixel Remaster version of the fifth installment, as the titles were sold separately.

Final Fantasy still fondly remembers his pixelated era, and that is why in summer he surprised us with a new collection of remasters in the purest retro style. Since then, Square Enix has been selling separately each title of its Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster, which will condense from the first adventure to the sixth, and is now preparing to close this stage with a new launch window para Final Fantasy VI Pixel Remaster.

Final Fantasy VI Pixel Remaster will be available in February 2022If you are passionate about retro aesthetics and you have passed this iconic title, keep in mind that it will be available for PC and mobile phones at February 2022. In this way, we will not have to wait long to return to this acclaimed JRPG, since there are a few weeks to enjoy its pixelated version.

But the news does not end here, since Square Enix has released this news through Steam along with other extras related to your reservation. Now if we pre-purchase Final Fantasy VI Pixel Remaster, we will also receive additional content as themes for your soundtrack or special wallpapers. As for the melodies, some of them have been modified so that they are enjoyable both for those who long for the retro years and for those who prefer a more renewed version.

The last installment that was released in this series was obviously Final Fantasy V Pixel Remaster, but the arrival of the sixth title will put full stop to this collection of retro games. Of course, Square Enix has developed an idea that encourages those nostalgic for video games, but his proposal has also suffered criticism and complaints from the community.

