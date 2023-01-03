Final Fantasy VII Rebirth development progresses but Square Enix has “another big announcement” to make

Yoshinori Kitase, producer of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, has announced that the development of this remake is going well and that fans are They have to prepare for a “big announcement” from Square Enix.

As the VGC medium points out, some of the Square Enix workers have shared a new message on the official Final Fantasy website congratulating all the players on the new year, something that they have used to anticipate news.

It is the case of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Yoshinori Kitasewho has indicated that the development of the remake is going very well and that Square Enix will make a “big announcement” unrelated to Final Fantasy VII.

“If you are accelerating the development of the title that I am producing, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. I’m sure your collective imagination is running wild trying to imagine how we’ll recreate some of the game’s most iconic scenes, and we’ll share more when the time is right. There’s also another big non-FFVII announcement that I can’t say anything about yet. Rest assured, we are working hard to make sure 2023 is the most exciting year yet,” Kitase said in his message.

Unfortunately, There is no date planned for this Square Enix announcement.. Is a new game coming or will they choose to rescue another classic game from the franchise?

What is clear is that the new installment of the saga, Final Fantasy XVI, will be released on PlayStation 5 on June 22, 2023. In addition, Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster will arrive on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in spring 2023, with no specific date at the moment.

To make the wait more enjoyable, don’t miss our analysis of Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion, this Final Fantasy VII cinematic trailer made by a fan and all the surprises that PlayStation has in store for us this 2023.