Final Fantasy VII Remake could come to PS Plus

UPDATE: Final Fantasy VII Remake has finally been confirmed as part of the March PS Plus games.

The PS4 version of Final Fantasy VII Remake It looks like it might hit PS Plus next month, in Japan at least … but it won’t be able to upgrade to the PS5 version.

As the Twitter user pointed out aibo, the PlayStation Store in Japan has named Final Fantasy 7 Remake as the next to be included in the roster of PS4 games coming to the platform on March 1. However, for us to understand each other, if we have it in the Plus, we will not be able to update it to the PS5 version.

Of course, PS Plus games in Japan tend to differ from other territories.

Final fantasy VII Intergrade was announced yesterday at the PlayStation event and will offer free updates for those who purchase the remake on PS4. But that will not be applicable with this version.

Intergrade is an extended version of the FF7 remake that includes graphical improvements, textures, fog effects, lighting and faster loading times, as well as a photo mode and support for DualSense. Additionally, the Yuffie episode will be released exclusively for PS5 users of the game.