Final Fantasy VII Remake Demo Out Now On PS4

Sq. Enix has launched a unfastened PS4 demo for Final Delusion VII Remake prematurely of the April 10 unlock of the long-awaited recreation’s first installment.

The demo – available now – covers the game’s beginning, throughout the Mako Reactor 1 bombing problem.

In case you might be undecided for those who want to purchase the game when it comes out on April 10, the demo will possible be available after the remake’s launch, even though you need to acquire it ahead of May 11 for those who want to get an distinctive PS4 theme when the identify comes out.

Sq. Enix is hanging out the game in installments, even though it has now not launched what variety of will symbolize the entire identify nor the timing of the releases fairly than this major one.

