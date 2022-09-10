Final Fantasy VII Remake in VR seems like a dream, but this first mod is so dizzying that it disappoints us

The modder Luke Ross, who had already created VR experiences for other games, shows a rather unstable option.

Final Fantasy VII Remake is a great opportunity to relive the adventure of Cloud and company through more current game mechanics, but there are not a few players who are missing those elements that made the original installment a one of the best jrpg of the sector. That is why, since its launch back in 2020, they have created mods that recover aspects such as the fixed camera or the polygonal characters that we grew so fond of.

However, not all mods are suitable, and we see this with Luke Ross’s latest project: a VR version from Final Fantasy VII Remake. And it is that, as you can see in the preview located at the beginning of this news, what should be an idea to value the architecture of Midgar and the world of FFVII Remake becomes a very unsteady and dizzy.

This is quite a surprise, as Luke Ross is known in the modding community for developing mods that integrate virtual reality into different games. He has demonstrated his mastery in this field through the implementation of VR mechanics in titles such as GTA V, Mafia: Definitive Edition o Red Dead Redemption 2although these projects ended up generating a good problem with Take-Two.

Be that as it may, we have many mods with which expand the Final Fantasy VII Remake experience without the need to turn it into a VR game. Something that comes in handy to liven up the wait for Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth, the continuation of Square Enix’s adventure, and the third chapter that is already in development.

More about: Final Fantasy VII Remake, Mod, Virtual Reality and VR.