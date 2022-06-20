Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade debuts in a big way in the top of steam weekly sales

Square Enix announced the arrival of the JRPG at the Valve store after the exclusivity with the Epic Games Store.

The event for the 25th anniversary of Final Fantasy VII left us several news about the saga of Square Enixbut the most immediate was the announcement of the arrival of Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade on Steam, after half a year of landing on PC exclusively on the Epic Games Store.

It has arrived on Steam after exclusivity with the Epic Games StoreObviously, this has been reflected in the sales data of the Valve platform and, thanks to Steam DB, we see that the remake of the seventh numbered installment has sneaked into the first positions of the top sales weekly sorted by income. It has only been surpassed by the Steam Deck, which moves much more money per unit.

In the ranking we find other debutantes of the week like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, the Ninja Turtles game that is in fifth place and seems to be pleasing nostalgics and fans of ‘me against the neighborhood’ games.

We’re also seeing the effect of Capcom’s news, with Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak pre-orders skyrocketing in the store. We leave you the top 10 below:

Top sellers of the week on Steam

Steam Deck

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade

Chivalry 2

Monster Hunter Rise

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Elden Ring

V Rising

The Quarry

Starship Troopers: Terran Command



The Final Fantasy VII 25th Anniversary Celebration Event left us with some other great news highlights. For example, the Crisis Core remaster was announced, but the most famous of the night was the publication of the first trailer for the second part of the Final Fantasy VII remake, which also comes with a new name.

More about: Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, Steam, Sales, Steam Deck and Square Enix.