General News

Final Fantasy VII Remake Producer on Parasite Eve: “It Would Be a Waste Not to Use these Characters”

March 6, 2020
1 Min Read




three hours in the past
Gaming

Depart a remark

Most know Final Delusion VII Remake producer Yoshinori Kitase principally for his work on Final Delusion, nonetheless he labored Parasite Eve’s third recreation The third Birthday.



About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment