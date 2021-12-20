Final Fantasy VII Remake will update the PS4 version of the game that came to PS Plus for free to PS5

Square Enix is ​​accompanying this gift with an offer on Yuffie’s DLC, Intermission.

Surely many of you remember the commotion experienced with the announcement of Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, along with the arrival of the original version of Final Fantasy VII Remake without the DLC to PS Plus this past month of March. Both announcements raised the possibility in the public to get hold of the PS Plus version of the game and free upgrade to PS5, enjoying its improvements, just as it could be done with the game that the players bought.

It can be updated for free from WednesdayHowever, PlayStation came out to warn users that this could not be carried out and the version of the game received as a reward in the subscription would not be updated for free on PS5, we would have to play the version without improvements or buy Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade. Everything seemed to indicate that the thing had ended there, but Square Enix has decided to bring Christmas forward for PS Plus and PS5 users.

Yuffie’s DLC, Intermission, will be 25% offThe Japanese company has communicated from the game’s official Twitter account that, “PS Plus subscribers who previously redeemed Final Fantasy VII Remake via PlayStation Plus will be able to upgrade to the PS5 version of the game“. Remember that this update does not come together with the new contents of FFVII Remake Intergrade, but Square Enix has also thought about it, accompanying the update of a 25% discount offer for a limited time on your episodio de Yuffie, Intermission.

The update can be made effective starting next Wednesday, December 22. The Remake of the iconic Square Enix RPG has also arrived on PC, and if you want to know more about the work done on one of the most popular games in the industry, remember that you have available our analysis of Final Fantasy VII Remake, and also that of its transitional DLC, FFVII Remake INTERmission.

