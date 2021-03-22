Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier hopes Battle Royale lovers will delve into the franchise

Square Enix’s surprising step into the world of Battle Royale with Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier is an effort to reach players who are not traditional fans of the JRPG seriessaid Final Fantasy VII Remake Creative Director Tetsuya Nomura.

Speaking with Famitsu, Nomura has commented that “The fan demographics of long-running IP series tend to become quite fixed, so it’s a challenge for us to appeal outside of that existing pool of players. “.

“I think many of the Battle Royale players will not know about Final Fantasy VII or maybe they have never played a Final Fantasy game“he continued.”I want people to discover an interest in the world of Final Fantasy VII from this game“.

Nomura admits that Square Enix has no real experience in the field of Battle Royale, but he intends to make sure The First Soldier is made. “no halftones“He points out that the project’s producer, Shoichi Ichikawa, is a huge player of the Battle Royale games and that will help the experience, while Nomura himself will only provide” inexperienced feedback. “

“I can safely make my reckless proposals, knowing that [Ichikawa-san] is there to keep them under control“, He said.

From Nomura’s perspective, The First Soldier’s main focus will be on gameplay and balance. While little is known about the details of how the game will be played, Nomura has revealed that he uses a job system influenced by classic Final Fantasy games.. These jobs will provide unique skills and abilities, something that sounds similar to what is seen with Apex Legends characters.

For more information on Final Fantasy VII, check out Nomura’s latest comments on plans for Final Fantasy VII Remake DLC content, as well as the reveal of the PS5 remake, Final Fantasy VII Remake: Intergrade.