Final Fantasy VII turns 25 and Square Enix shares commemorative messages from its directors

Yoshinori Kitase, director of the original game, and Tetsuya Nomura, creative director of the remake, speak.

On January 31, 1997, Final Fantasy VII arrived on PlayStation, one of the Japanese titles that would mark a before and after in the history of video games. Today is January 31, 2022 and delivery celebrates 25 years, which has caused Square Enix to share two commemorative messages with us in relation to the anniversary.

In the publication shared on the official social networks of the game we read the words of Yoshinori Kitase, who was director of the original game and producer of the Remake, and of Tetsuya Nomura, who served as character director in the nineties and is creative director in the new version that is being released in stages, although he has stepped aside at the level of responsibility for the second part.

Kitase directed the original and Nomura the Remake.Kitase was the first to dedicate a few words to his work, recalling that this year also marks the 35th anniversary of the franchise. “Personally, I have always thought of Final Fantasy VII as a recent game, but now it has become one of the first in the series,” he says, also thanking the fact that he was chosen as the third most popular game in history. in a Japanese survey. “Final Fantasy VII has re-emerged as the latest game in the franchise again with titles like Final Fantasy VII Remake and Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier, and you can look forward to it! exciting new developments in the future!”.

For his part, Nomura wanted to insist on his thanks: “With the 25th anniversary of Final Fantasy VII this year, the game is already a quarter century. I am very grateful to all the fans who have loved Final Fantasy VII during these 25 years and, thanks to their support, Cloud has never felt like someone far away.” The Japanese creative did not want to miss the opportunity to mention what is about to happen. to arrive, and has assured that there will be more projects related to Final Fantasy VII in the future, concluding with the idea that the team sees this anniversary as a key point in its journey with the installment.

The next release related to the franchise will be Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, which comes to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S next March 18th. The title has generated controversy in relation to its graphics and design, but its focus is more on action and combat mechanics, as we saw in a recent trailer shared by Team Ninja.

