Final Fantasy XI reboot for mobile devices has been canceled 6 years after its announcement

Six years after its announcement, Final Fantasy XI Reboot, a mobile version of Square Enix’s MMORPG from the early 2000s, has been officially canceled.

The cancellation came when co-developers Square Enix and Nexon decided that the mobile version did not meet the creative standards that Final Fantasy fans expected from the series, according to Gamebiz.jp (via Gematsu). Additionally, the development team has reportedly moved to other projects.

Final Fantasy XI Reboot was announced in 2015 with a specific release window for 2016. Its goal was to optimize the MMORPG experience for smartphones. “improving party organization systems, enriching solo play functionality, enhancing battle functionality, and improving game events and features”, according to the initial press release.

However, that 2016 release window quickly changed, and it wasn’t until 2018 that FFXI Reboot resurfaced through a series of screenshots posted on ResetEra. The screenshots, pulled from Nexon’s website at the time, showed a promising look at the progress of the mobile version, though no further development updates were given before its cancellation three years later.

In other Final Fantasy news, Square recently released a trailer for Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade showcasing its PS5 enhancements. The PS5 version of FF7R will arrive on June 10, 2021, while the PS4 version is currently free for PS Plus subscribers.

Beyond the Yuffie in Midgar DLC, this new improved version will give new reasons to replay the original title to players who have already enjoyed it on PS4. And not just because of the better graphics or the improved loading times; also for additions such as the normal difficulty mode in the “classic” settings of the battles, or the new Photo mode.