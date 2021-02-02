Final Fantasy XII, Jurassic World Evolution, and more are coming to Xbox Game Pass

If you haven’t had enough of some of the latest great games that have recently hit Xbox Game Pass (the Yakuza saga, Cyber ​​Shadow, Control …), attentive to the new batch of titles that arrive at Microsoft’s subscription service.

Before us, a list headed by the majestic Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age, but in which games such as Jurassic World Evolution. As usual, not all titles will be available on all platforms (consoles, mobiles and PC). Keep reading and we will tell you all the details.

If you want more information about each of the games, remember that Microsoft has published the news in a complete entry on Xbox Wire. Then we leave you with a more visual list of all the games that will soon be coming to the service. With their respective dates and specified platforms.

February 4th

Ghost of a Tale (PC)

(PC) Project Winter (Android, Consoles and PC)

(Android, Consoles and PC) The Falconeer (Android, Consoles and PC)

February 11th

Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age (Consoles and PC)

(Consoles and PC) Jurassic World Evolution (Android and Consoles)

(Android and Consoles) Stealth Inc. 2: A Game of Clones (Android and Consoles)

(Android and Consoles) Wolfenstein: Youngblood (Android)

And if you want to see a more graphic image, the following sums it up pretty well.

Anyway, you already know very well how Xbox Game Pass works. And although more titles always enter than leave, in February there are also certain video games that will no longer be available. They are as follows.

They leave the service on February 15

The Blob (Consoles)

(Consoles) Ninja Gaiden II (Consoles)

(Consoles) World of Horror (PC)

They leave the service on February 16

Shadows of the Damned (EA Play / Consolas)

As you can see, this time there are few games that will leave the Pass. Still, you should keep this in mind if you had a half game.