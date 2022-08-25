Final Fantasy XIV breaks the hearts of its players with a hidden change in its new patch

If there’s one thing the entire Final Fantasy XIV community agrees on, it’s who the biggest loaf of bread in the entire game is. Now, Square-Enix has decided to give it some deeper to the most important event that revolves around it, and the players of the game are living the moment.

Of course, before reading, I am going to warn you of one thing: this article is going to have spoilers de Heavenswardif you haven’t finished at least its main story, I recommend you stop reading, as it can ruin one of the most impressive moments of the entire expansion, and even of the game.

And it is that Haurchefant’s death scene is already, in itself, painful, but Endwalker’s 6.2 patch is taking care of making us suffer even more. Apparently Square Enix added more content to that point in the game in the form of new lines of dialogue explaining why a Benediction wasn’t enough to save the elzen’s life, along with other details.

No…they added more voiced lines to THAT scene with Alphinaud explaining why we can’t just use heal and Aymeric’s reaction oh noooo it’s even sadder 😭😭😭 #FFXIVspoilers pic.twitter.com/uB8BS8ou2d — ☆ Audrey Audrey ☆ (@aitaikimochi) August 23, 2022

Adding Alphinaud to the scene, who finally tries to cure the podre Haurchefant, without success, and giving Aymeric a little more presence, the sequence has left players in check. As you can see from the tweet above, with over 8,000 likes, 1,500 retweets, and hundreds of quotes and replies, this has turned the Square Enix MMORPG community upside down. And it is that the Japanese study knows that fans of the game they like to sufferand have decided that this was the perfect time to reopen old wounds.

Reddit has also not been spared crying over this addition, which, by the way, does not appear in any patch note. With a change as sneaky as it is successful, the community is once again revisiting The Vault dungeon. to relive the traumanow with more broken hearts than ever.