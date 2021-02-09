Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker Expansion Coming This Fall

Square Enix has announced that the upcoming expansion of Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker, will arrive in autumn of this year 2021.

In this expansion we will find two new jobs, a new healer and a tank, and it will take players to the moon.

The new healer is the Sage. There is no specific class required to perform it. We will see floating weapons called Nouliths, but players, yes, must have a character over level 70.

The other new work will be revealed during the Final Fantasy XIV Digital Fan Festival 2021, so we have to wait until May. In addition, during it, the first lunar mount (for 8 people) and other in-game items will arrive, in addition to 3 minions: Rydia, Edge and Rosa.

Presenting Sage, the new healer job debuting in #Endwalker! Watch the trailer in high resolution on YouTube! https://t.co/NvIPrLFvexpic.twitter.com/IBteZe16yE — FINAL FANTASY XIV (@FF_XIV_EN) February 6, 2021

Endwalker and Patch 6.0 conclude the story of Hydaelyn and Zodiark and will close the story that began in A Realm Reborn. Starting with patch 6.1, a new story arc will begin in the world of Final Fantasy XIV.

Endwalker will raise the levels to 90 and allow us to visit huge new areas, including the Imperial capital of Garlemald, Thavnai and the city of Radz-at-Han.

Final Fantasy X fans will be delighted to see Anima return as a new enemy, with a design recreated by its original author.

In addition, a new raid is announced: Pandæmonium along with a new one from the alliance, which will allow us to know the secrets of Hydaelyn.