Final Fantasy XIV fans threaten to quit the game if Square Enix welcomes NFTs

The forums corresponding to the online game erupt with negative comments after the statement from Square Enix.

4 January 2022

Final Fantasy XIV players have not started 2022 very excited, since after Square Enix’s announcement in the study it showed interest in NFTs and blockchain technology, many fans of the popular online game have raised their concern on numerous forums, including the title’s subreddit. Some have even threatened to quit the game entirely if the company doesn’t change its mind on the matter.

Square Enix isn’t the only one interested in NFTsAmong the numerous complaints and other comments, some took the situation with humor, as someone who commented that he would have a lot more free time if the NFTs came to the game. Another user mentioned that Square Enix has only made this announcement to end the saturation problems that recently plagued the game, because with the arrival of the NFTs, many players would leave.

Square Enix is ​​not alone in this movement, because various studies They have already started betting on this recent trend. SEGA, for example, joined the sale of digital content since the summer of 2021, and others like Ubisoft shared their enthusiasm for blockchain technology and how this could change the way you play. Even developers, like Nier producer, looked favorably on this change in the industry.

Final Fantasy XIV is an MMORPG with a lot of success, surpassing 25 million players, and becoming the most profitable game of the entire series for Square Enix. Its most recent update, Endwalker, included 30% more story and cinematics than the Shadowbringers expansion, closing 11 years of history with a flourish.

