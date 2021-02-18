Final Fantasy XIV will continue for at least 5 years

If you are users of Final Fantasy XIV, we have good news when it comes to continuity. The famous Yoshi-P, a common name among the Naoki Yoshida community, in charge of the game, has said that the title will continue to work and offer online adventures for at least 5 more years.

You know that the announcement of the Endwalker expansion is recent, which means that at least, in the immediate future, we were not going to be without continuity, of course. He has indicated that with 20 million users, the game is assured to continue working for at least “half a decade”; the best thing is that it ensures that if at that time people continue to enter the game, that could go later and we would continue to have it available.

Therefore, both on PC and on PS4 we have guaranteed adventures for a prudent time … not to mention that, obviously, PS5 is backward compatible, and in this game it does not work in any way: Square Enix revealed that the game will be compatible with PlayStation 5 from the PlayStation 4 version and will be one of those games that will take advantage of the power of the new machine to offer important improvements to the players.

