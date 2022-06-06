Final Fantasy X’s Blitzball Is Now Part Of Star Wars Canon Thanks To A Curious Reference

Writer Mike Chen has introduced underwater sports in the new novel by Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Without a doubt, one of the most remembered aspects of Final Fantasy X is Blitzball, that sports minigame to which many players dedicated hundreds of hours. The Blitzball combines some of the characteristics of water polo, soccer, rugby and dodgeball to be Spira’s favorite sport, but now, thanks to the novel Star Wars: Brotherhoodwe know that it is also part of the galactic universe.

The author of the story, Mike Chena declared big sports fan of the popular JRPGand in a thread of curiosities published on his Twitter account, echoed by Gamesradar, he has confessed that the Blitzball they speak of in the novel is a direct reference to Square Enix’s video game sport.

“There is a reference to a sport called Blitzball that is played in a local lake. Blitzball is basically underwater hockey that is played as a minigame in Final Fantasy X. As a former NHL writer, I loved Blitzball and spent hours winning leagues“, shared Mike Chen. The novel Star Wars: Brotherhood deals with the relationship between Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker.

The story is set in the Clone Wars arc, after the events of Episode II. This novel it is part of the official Star Wars canon and therefore also the Blitzball. If we take a look at the entire thread of curiosities and easter eggs shared by Chen, we will find some to other video games, such as Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. If you want to know more about JRPG from Square Enix, remember that in 3DJuegos you have available some of the most interesting anecdotes of Final Fantasy X.

