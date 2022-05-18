Final Fantasy XV finally exceeds the sales milestone set by its director nearly six years ago

Square Enix’s role-playing video game has sold more than 10 million games since its release.

It has taken almost six years to achieve it, but finally Final Fantasy XV has surpassed the barrier of the 10 million games sold since its launch. This has been announced by Square Enix on Twitter, thanking his followers.

The brand is a major achievement, but also an important milestone announced by Hajime Tabata during the promotion of the video game back in 2016. At that time, the director of the RPG assured that the goal to make FFXV the definitive Final Fantasy was to sell 10 million copies , although it is possible that the developer hoped to achieve this sales figure in a much shorter period of time.

Has SE paid back the investment with FFXV? As announced by the publisher at the time, Final Fantasy XV recouped development costs practically from day one, when they managed to distribute more than six million copies in stores. Since then, it has invested in different post-launch content, as well as in the successful adaptation of the video game for PC, which ended up arriving at the beginning of 2018.

If you want to know more, you can read the analysis of Final Fantasy XV by Jesús Bella, who said: “FFXV is love in video game forma Cupid’s arrow that pierces the hearts of the fans, a show of courage that defies the impossible, the strength of a team to carry out a project with enormous difficulties”.

The attention of the public of the franchise now rests on Final Fantasy XVI, which could leave news very soon. Square Enix also has among its priorities, after the sale of its western studios, the development of Forspoken for this 2022.

