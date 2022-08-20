Final Fantasy XVI combat will not be to the liking of all players, according to its producer

Naoki Yoshida has granted an interview again where he acknowledges that the change will not sit well with many users

Final Fantasy XVI has been showing itself in recent months with various trailers that show us that the title looks especially good. Its producer spoke recently and acknowledged that the Final Fantasy saga is having a hard time adapting, now Naoki Yoshida has once again granted an interview to Comic Days, translated by VGC, where he acknowledges that combat will not appeal to all players.

The producer of the title points out that a system of more action-based combat will annoy to many players because they are accustomed to turn-based combat: “We want the world, especially the younger generations, play the game. The traditional RPG style of fight for turns with remote no longer familiar“, acknowledges Yoshida, who also finds games where a button is pressed and the character shoots or swings a sword more intuitive.

We want the young generation to play the gameNaoki Yoshida, producer of Final Fantasy XVIProducer Yoshida continues along the same lines: “It is a fact that people are increasingly less familiar with the old style of RPGs, in which you fight by selecting turn-based commands. That’s why Final Fantasy 16 battles are very action-based. We want people around the world to think that Final Fantasy is a great game.”

The team will prioritize doing what is fun: “I don’t think we can meet everyone’s demandsso I’ve told everyone on the team that the first thing we have to do is create something that we think is fun, and make sure it reaches people who like it.” He also clarifies that it’s about the taste of the player : “This is not a discussion of what is good or bad, but that there is a difference based on the preferences and age of the player“.

Final Fantasy XVI will be released during the summer 2023 for PS5 and PC, and its producer has continued to give us some details such as developing an open world of the title would have taken 15 years. Although it is still for the title, you can liven up the wait with this article where we explain why Final Fantasy XVI can be one of the great JRPGs in history.

