Final Fantasy XVI has all the ingredients to return this RPG saga to its golden age

The State of Play trailer ended up confirming that the latest installment in the long-running saga has things clear. A deep story and a direct combat system are the main weapons of Final Fantasy XVI.

I was beginning to sense it, but yesterday’s trailer has ended up confirming it: Final Fantasy XVI that is yet to come What else do I expect? That condition of the saga that we go through the sixteenth numbered part, but deep down it is a completely new game, means that I have ended up placing it above those other pure sequels that yes, I look forward to, but that do not generate me So much mystery and expectation in the face of the novelty of a completely new story, combat and characters.

It is curious that with only two trailers it is sensed that something has changed in Final Fantasy. Even if you don’t know the names behind this production, it is easy to notice the epic character that the work gives off and the feeling that the Creative Business Unit III He has things very clear with this work. To begin with, with a story that takes us to an approach more inherited from the medieval epic fantasy that was already beginning to be missed in the main series. This offers a somewhat more explored scenario, yes, but in which the characters, magic systems and political plots they take on superlative importance and carry the weight of events. I like, in particular, the leading role that the eicons, the invocations of a lifetime, in the last Final Fantasy and that in this sixteenth installment are vital to the story. I have already said on one occasion that these magical elements used exogenously in the past should have their logic and explanation within the world, since the modern player demands more coherent and cohesive world constructions. Without a doubt, the team of Takai and Maehiro have understood this trend to the point of making them protagonists as important as Clive, the main hero.

Shiva, Odin, Bahamut, Titan, Garuda, Ramuh, Phoenix or Ifrit They are names now so important that they even appear in the latest trailer, these last two being also the ones that make up the game’s logo and one of the narrative triggers of the main story. In this world, certain people are known as dominant for his association with one of these eikons. Some of these people are revered and others are used as instruments of war. Clive Rosfield, our protagonist, was supposed to be the Phoenix Dominant, but that honor ends up going to his brother Joshua. His story, it seems, will end up being related to the dark eikon Ifrit after a tragedy that we will experience in the first stages of the adventure.

And this is where things start to get interesting, since, as was already seen in the first trailer, it seems that we will live through two stages of our protagonist: a young and truculent one, and a mature one marked by revenge. This jump to a somewhat older protagonist is also a symbol of a change in current in Square-Enix, which gives clues about the plot maturity. Maturity that is represented not only by a darker and more political design, but also by not cutting oneself with blood if necessary, or even with a bed scene that, moreover, gives off more of an aroma of betrayal than eroticism.

The jump into the action of Final Fantasy XVI

There is no doubt that the change to action has been assimilated into this installment without question or regret. Without looking back at a past full of turn-based combat, active battle times or even that mix of styles that Final Fantasy VII Remake has. I have to say that personally I don’t have a problem with it and I don’t think there is much debate about it either. For two reasons, mainly:

The first is that I understand the blockbuster character that Square-Enix continues to want to give to its franchise. This also requires a commitment in sales, and sales, like it more or less, move in the field of action. I don’t think there’s any debate because it’s not like turns have disappeared from the JRPG. Those who really want them today, as is my case, approach works like Persona or the Trails saga and enjoy combats more oriented towards tactics and control of the situation and its effects. And like these two I can list games like Octopath Traveler, Bravely Default, Shin Megami Tensei V and even Yakuza: Like a Dragon that continue with this combat system. So I don’t need Final Fantasy to use this system as well. What I want from it is for it to look as spectacular and narratively interesting as it looks.

The second reason is why I feel in good hands. Fans seem quite confident in the hand of their battle director, Ryota Suzuki, for the good work in Devil May Cry 5. Seeing the spectacular movements and combos in the trailer, I have no doubts either; but I also look at that other Japanese work called Dragon’s Dogma that by now you will know is a fetish of mine and that, precisely, stood out for a well-planned and varied combat system.

If you look closely at the images of the trailer, you will see that the control scheme has something of this game when it comes to using the front button for attacks that also have an alternative attack if we press R2. It seems that we will also be able to manage several eikons, judging by the L2 button on the controller and they promise to be some of the most spectacular moments in the game.

The more I look at and think about Final Fantasy XVI, the more I fall in loveI still have some doubts, such as those very cinematic cameras for some final bosses or even if there will be (which I don’t think so right now) some kind of control for our team members Join us on the adventure. When they talk about exploration, the Square-Enix team has resorted to that hackneyed term of seamlessly (fluid, without loads or interruptions) to describe the way of going through the world of Final Fantasy XVI. Come on, if it had been an open world, marketing would have lacked time to say so. And I think that a mean between the open world of FFXV and the linear corridor of FFVII Remake can be a success for this new installment.

I don’t know if it will happen to you, but the more I look and think about Final Fantasy XVI, the more I fall in love with it. I know that talking about a return to the golden age (not counting that phenomenon of its own that has turned out to be Final Fantasy XIV), are big words. But there are titles that, for some reason, have a magic, a mysticism, special. And the world of Valisthea and its crystals have that charm.