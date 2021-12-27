Final Fantasy XVI has been delayed due to the pandemic, but sets a new date to show news

Naoki Yoshida, producer of the Square Enix title, has released a statement on the status of the game.

By Sergio Bustos / Updated 27 December 2021, 09:15 1 comment

Final Fantasy XVI it is one of the most anticipated]titles of the new generation. Announced with a presentation trailer at the PlayStation event in September 2020, this new installment of the mythical RPG saga Square Enix aimed to arrive sooner than expected, but the state of the game that we had a few months ago has suffered setbacks.

The producer of the project himself, Naoki Yoshida, has signed a statement that the official accounts of the franchise have shared through social networks. In it, it is highlighted that there will be no developments in the development due to the fact that delayed half a year by the pandemic, so its effects place us on a new date to be able to see something else.

Development has been delayed for almost half a yearNaoki Yoshida“Greetings everyone. Last time I spoke, I promised that I would release more information on Final Fantasy XVI sometime in late 2021. However, I regret to report that it will not be possible to fulfill that promise due to complications due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has delayed the development of the game for almost half a year, “says Yoshida.

“We have had to decentralize work by allowing workers to continue their work from home. Unfortunately, this has hampered communication with the Tokyo office which, in turn, has caused delays – and sometimes cancellations – in the deliveries of assets by our external partners, “he continues.

Our next announcement will be in springNaoki Yoshida“As I say, we have invested a lot of time in 2021 addressing this problem, and we hope that the impact will be minimal in the new year, allowing us to better concentrate on the tasks at hand: improve graphic quality, give the finishing touches to the kinematics and, in general, optimize the entire technical section “.

“So, this leaves us with the question: when is the next round of information coming? Well, I’m happy to announce that our current plan is to make our next announcement in spring 2022 […] We apologize to those of you who have been watching for updates on Final Fantasy XVI, and thank you for your patience as we focus our efforts on development. “

Therefore, we will have to wait for that spring 2022 for updates on a Final Fantasy XVI that has not yet set a specific release date on PC and PS5. However, we already know some details of its history, universe and characters, and it seems that its approach could be more directed to action, unlike previous games in the series.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More on: Final Fantasy XVI, Final Fantasy 16, Square Enix, Naoki Yoshida, and Delay.