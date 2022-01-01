Final Fantasy XVI is the most anticipated game in Japan, with a list full of surprises

Famitsu magazine periodically collects these surveys, and has done so again to end 2021.

By Sergio Bustos / Updated December 30, 2021, 11:12 29 comments

There is no doubt that Final Fantasy XVI arouses great interest in the world of videogames. It is a legendary saga, but this new installment announced in 2020 does not yet have an official launch date marked on the calendar. In fact, this week they confirmed that the effects of the pandemic have caused a delay in development, and they call us in the spring to find out more information.

Famitsu makes this list periodicallyWhether or not we see it in 2022, the truth is that we are talking about game most awaited by the Japanese. The prestigious Japanese publication Famitsu has produced one of its usual surveys asking players about the games they win the most, and the title of Square Enix occupies the first place of the ranking.

There are many more games, but if something surprises is the second position. We could hope that the sequel to Breath of the Wild would be surpassed by Final Fantasy, since after all it is a very important saga in the history of video games, but the work of Nintendo is not in the second drawer of the podium. That place is occupied, however, by Bayonetta 3, the long-awaited return of Platinum Games. It should also be clarified that the votes for versions, which explains why Elden Ring, for example, appears so low.

Most anticipated games in Japan

Final Fantasy XVI (PS5) Bayonetta 3 (Switch) Secuela de Breath of the Wild (Switch) Splatoon 3 (Switch) Dragon Quest X Offline (Switch) Leyendas Pokémon: Arceus (Switch) Gran Turismo 7 (PS5) Ushiro (Switch) Triangle Strategy (Switch) Pragmata (PS5) Kirby and the Forgotten Lands (Switch) Atelier Sophie 2 (Switch) Anonymous;Code (Switch) Elden Ring (PS5) Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires (PS4) Elden Ring (PS4) Star Ocean: The Divine Force (PS4) Âtelier Sophia 2 (PS4) Touken Ranbu Warriors (Switch) Chocobo GP (Switch) Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak (Switch) Metal Max: Wild West (Switch) Relay (PS4) Dragon Quest X Offline (PS4) Anonymous;Code (PS4) Forspoken (PS5) The King of Fighters XV (PS4) Horizon Forbidden West (PS5) Gran Turismo 7 (PS4) Star Ocean: The Divine Force (PS5)

At 3DJuegos we are preparing 2022 with some special articles that can be very useful to get an idea of ​​what the new year will bring us. We already told you about our most anticipated games, with a list packed with variety depending on the personal tastes of each team member, but if you are looking for a more independent approach, you can take a look at these 40 indie games that are to come, both in 2022 and beyond.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: Final Fantasy XVI, Japan, Famitsu, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, and Bayonetta 3.