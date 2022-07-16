Final Fantasy XVI producer explains why the saga left turn-based combat behind

Square Enix’s Naoki Yoshida says the current combat appeals to younger players.

One of the most anticipated games of next year is Final Fantasy XVI, the new numbered installment of the legendary franchise of Square Enix which will have a more adult approach compared to previous releases. its producer, Naoki Yoshidahas already explained things like why the game doesn’t have an open world as such, but it’s still making headlines.

In an interview with the Japanese magazine Famitsu translated by VGC, the producer of the work responds to why the saga has left turn-based or command-based combat behind, and specifically why Final Fantasy XVI bets on action. Yoshida mainly alludes to the fact that the current combat system appeals to younger players.

Many do not understand the appeal of selecting commandsNaoki Yoshida“I’m from a generation that grew up with commando and turn-based RPGs. I understand how interesting and immersive it can be, but on the other hand, over the last decade I’ve seen quite a few reviews saying that they did not understand the appeal of selecting commands in video games. This is becoming more common among younger audiences who don’t normally play RPGs,” explains Yoshida.

The producer assures that it does not make sense to return to that system for this installment if they want to attract a new public and, although he insists that he understands the appeal of the more classic systems and wants to continue making games where certain orders are given to the combatants, he also takes into account the impact that something like this can have on sales of a long-awaited title like this.

“I definitely think it is possible that the next Final Fantasy will use a command system again again, or be an open world game. However, at this point, if we were to redevelop it, Final Fantasy XVI would be as it is now,” Yoshida concludes.

To know more details of Final Fantasy XVI we will have to wait until next fall, when we have been promised more news. Its launch will take a little longer, since it is expected to be released sometime in 2023 for PS5 and PC, without a specific date yet confirmed for what is already one of the most ambitious JRPGs of the moment.

