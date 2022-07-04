Final Fantasy XVI promises epic battles through a spectacular proposal with summons

Naoki Yoshida explains the option to engage in summon combat by controlling an eikon from within.

Final Fantasy XVI has already revealed a launch window that places the fantastic experience for the 2023, but from Square Enix they are already encouraging the public with information about the game. In this sense, the developer has revealed data such as the mature tone of the plot, the independent areas that will make up its map or the possibilities of its unbridled action.

Players will also be able to control their own eikon and feel the excitement from within.Naoki YoshidaStaying in combat, the game director, Naoki Yoshida, has not been able to miss the opportunity to remember how spectacular the next numbered installment of the saga will be. And it is that, as explained in The Verge, the summons (known as eikon in Final Fantasy XVI) return with the option of be able to control them from within.

“We have these epic summon vs. summon battles,” Yoshida comments through a translator. “And these won’t just be in cutscenes. Players will also be able to get into those battles and control an eikon of their own and feel the thrill from withinnot just from an external perspective.” It’s important to note that in previous titles in the series, summons could also participate in combat with unique moves or as NPCs.

Of course, the expectations surrounding Final Fantasy XVI are skyrocketing, so it’s no surprise to learn that the community is eagerly awaiting the trailer that will be released next fall. At 3DJuegos we jumped on this wave because, after speaking with Naoki Yoshida about the first details of Final Fantasy XVI, we have good reason to wait a really powerful launch.

