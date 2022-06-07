Final Fantasy XVI unveils its powerful creative roster, featuring some iconic developers from the series

The next numbered installment has impressed us with a trailer presented during the last State of Play.

Last Thursday’s State of Play has left us with one of the biggest bombshells in recent weeks: Final Fantasy XVI has a spectacular new trailer and already sets its launch window for the summer 2023. The community has applauded this impressive development and, to raise expectations even more, Square Enix has shared the list of creatives who participate in the project.

Final Fantasy XVI will feature Ryota Suzuki, designer of Devil May Cry V, as combat directorAs expected, the producer Naoki Yoshida tops this index and remembers his collaboration in installments such as Final Fantasy XIV Online, Dragon Quest X and Dragon Quest: Monster Battle Road. Another of the positions that stand out is that of the director of the game, a position held by the well-known Hiroshi Takai after his work on Final Fantasy V, The Last Remnant and SaGa Frontier.

Beyond these two figures, Square Enix also highlights the participation of Kazutoyo Maehiro, who was in the development of Final Fantasy XIV Online, Final Fantasy XII and The Last Remnant, as creative director and responsible for the original script. Secondly, Michael Christopher Koji Fox (Final Fantasy XIV Online, Final Fantasy XI Online, and Final Fantasy VII Dirge of Cerberus) will serve as localization director and Hiroshi Minagawa (Final Fantasy XIV Online, Final Fantasy XII and Final Fantasy Tactics) will be the art director.

If you liked the battles presented in the latest trailer, it’s probably because of the participation of Ryota Suzuki, who takes over as combat director after working on installments like Devil May Cry V, Dragon’s Dogma and Marvel vs. Capcom 2. Character design is done by Kazuya Takahashi (Final Fantasy XIV Online, Final Fantasy XI Online, and Final Fantasy X), while Masayoshi Soken (Final Fantasy XIV Online, Mario Hoops 3-on-3, and the Nanashi no Game titles) is set as the installment’s composer.

In short, we have reasons to get excited about a Final Fantasy XVI that has a looks great. Square Enix has already been exciting us with new characters and images that reiterate the beauty of its world, aspects that have not gone unnoticed by partner Alejandro Pascual to affirm that this installment has all the ingredients to return Final Fantasy to its golden age.

More about: Final Fantasy XVI, Final Fantasy 16, Square Enix and Final Fantasy.