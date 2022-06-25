Final Fantasy XVI will explore adult themes and be more mature, not just more violent

Naoki Yoshida, producer of the Square Enix game, assures that the title will explore complex themes.

With Final Fantasy XVI, fans of the legendary saga of Square Enix They will live an adventure much further away than what we have seen in the last installments. In a special advance published in 3DJuegos, its producer Naoki Yoshida It tells us a lot about its history, but it has also made headlines in other media.

He already confirmed to us that the story will be more mature and dark in general, but GameSpot has extended more on the matter, assuring that the proposal will not only be more violent, but that it is necessarily adult due to the issues it deals with and the new approach they have given to the saga.

“We’ve been rated Mature in almost every region we’re going to release the game in, but that’s not just because we want to make the game more violent or explicit, but because we think is necessary to explore adult themes what’s in the game,” explains Yoshida.

Age rating can transform the experienceNaoki YoshidaThe producer has assured that, although the age ratings can affect the games, they have not been limited by it. “When you try to count a story with adult and complex themes, this classification can end up annoying and you end up changing things based on that. You want to show something and you end up moving the camera away because of the classification. That ends up transforming the experience.”

Next fall we will have news of the game, as Square Enix has confirmed in recent days. Final Fantasy XVI is scheduled for release in summer 2023, with PS5 and PC as confirmed platforms. Until then, we can only enjoy its spectacular gameplay trailer broadcast during the last State of Play.

