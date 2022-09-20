Final Fantasy XVI will show a new trailer shortly, and we may know its date

Naoki Yoshida, producer of the Square Enix game, has spoken of October as the month to learn more.

When will we know more about Final Fantasy XVI? If you remember correctly, the State of Play last June left us with a spectacular trailer of this new installment of the legendary video game saga of Square Enix. It happened after a time of much silence but, after the summer, we should prepare ourselves to know more news.

And it is that, although those responsible confirmed that we would have a trailer on these dates, the producer of the game Naoki Yoshida has been asked about this again during a Tokyo Game Show 2022 event and has made it clear that we will have it this fall, pointing straight to octoberalthough it will depend on the marketing team.

The trailer is expected in October“I haven’t had a chance to talk to the marketing and PR teams much, so I’m not sure how much I can say, but I think we can possibly release the next trailer next month or thereabouts,” says Yoshida. “After that, I hope to be able to give a rough idea of ​​when it will go on sale.”

In order to play what is considered one of the most anticipated video games of the coming months, we will have to wait even longer since, as Yoshida himself has made clear, Final Fantasy XVI does not currently have a specific date, although is scheduled for summer 2023when it will be released on PlayStation 5 and PC.

In June, from 3DJuegos we offered you the first exclusive details of the title after speaking with its main managers, so you can whet your appetite with all the information that we are leaving you on the web and social networks.

More about: Final Fantasy XVI, Square Enix and Naoki Yoshida.