Final Fantasy’s most iconic illustrator brings his talent to the world of Batman and the result is incredible

Yoshitaka Amano, who participated in the Square Enix saga designing characters, logos and more, is collaborating with DC again.

Anyone who thinks of the first stage of Final Fantasy will remember some incredible images. This was the work of the legendary illustrator Yoshitaka Amano, who was collaborating in the Square Enix franchise with designs, logos and more arts that occupied the covers of various installments. Beyond this, the Japanese professional brought his talent to other video games and even to such prestigious magazines as Vogue, but now he wants to excite fans of video games. comics with a surprise.

As reported by Kotaku, Yoshitaka Amano has designed an alternate cover for ‘Detective Comics #1063’, which will hit stores on August 23rd. It should be noted that, according to the catalog published by DC, distributors must order 25 standard cover issues to receive one of the variants created by the Final Fantasy illustrator, so it will be difficult to get your hands on one.

Source: DC Comics

It is not the first time that Amano collaborates with DC. From Kotaku they remember some works that demonstrated the good work of the illustrator in the world of superheroes through participation in Superman Red and Blue, Harley Quinn, Suicide Squad y Batgirls. In short, a career that does nothing but remind us of Amano’s incredible talent in his trade.

If you are interested in learning about the involvement of this professional in the Final Fantasy universe, know that much of his work can be seen in The Sky: The Art of Final Fantasy. This was one of the art books that we recommend in a special that recalls some of the most emblematic works of the artists of the video game world, so we invite you to take a look at it if you want to expand your collection.

More about: Final Fantasy, Batman, Yoshitaka Amano, Art and Video Games and DC Comics.