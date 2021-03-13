Final Grammy Predictions: Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift Should Share the Love

If the Grammys had a gown code this 12 months, it may be: Put on your cardigan to the disco. It’s sweater climate, but in addition the season of the Studio 54 minidress, as Taylor Swift and Dua Lipa look likeliest to make headlines for choosing up high honors Sunday night time after the shut of the Grammys.

The album, file and tune of the 12 months classes appear safely in the palms of 1 or the different. With that being stated, although, the Grammys hardly ever play out as schematically as the Oscars, with so many hundreds of voters representing so many unpredictable regional, demographic and style factions.

If Swift and Lipa are prone to share the love is, the artist with the biggest potential to upset that narrative is Beyoncé. It could appear counterintuitive to name an artist who obtained the most nominations this 12 months (9) a possible spoiler, over stars who solely obtained six apiece (Swift and Lipa). However 2020 was comparatively off-cycle for Beyoncé, together with her nominations largely coming for Juneteenth “Black Parade” single or her featured spot on a Megan Thee Stallion smash.

Thoughts you, that’s to not say that there isn’t a major faction of voters — a lot of them recent inductees into the Recording Academy, after a range drive — prepared and keen to provide Beyoncé her due in the high classes, no matter whether or not she launched a brand new album or had a large hit of her personal in the eligibility interval. If Beyonce did handle to drag off a significant triumph in an “off” 12 months after seeming to get the shaft in years the place she was most primed for it, that will make for a hell of a headline.

Additionally price stating: Even when she solely wins in the R&B, rap and visible media classes the place she’s favored to prevail, and never for file or tune of the 12 months, Beyoncé can be formally licensed as the most Grammy-awarded feminine artist of all time. So if she crosses that historic milestone whereas being denied once more in high classes, will headline writers see her glass as half-triumphant or half-robbed?

One factor you may financial institution on this 12 months: wherever women and men are going through off, it’ll virtually all the time be a girl successful, as a result of they did as a gaggle win 2020 general, and there’s no reverse sexism in the Grammys saying so. Total, we’re in search of Beyoncé to stroll away with 5 trophies, adopted by Swift, Lipa and Phoebe Bridgers with three or 4 apiece.

Our fearless (all proper, barely nervous) predictions comply with:

RECORD OF THE YEAR

And the Grammy goes to… Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Begin Now.”

(Except it goes to… Beyonce’s “Black Parade.”)

Swift was not nominated on this marquee class, so for any votes who beloved her work and Lipa’s this 12 months — which is unquestionably a whole lot of them — that makes it fairly simple to compartmentalize and deem Lipa the 12 months’s high singles artist whereas anointing Swift the premiere album-maker of 2020. And, after all, the nominating committees made the selections less complicated nonetheless by leaving the Weeknd out of this (and each different) class.

The potential for spoiling comes with the two songs Beyonce has in rivalry on this division: her personal “Black Parade” and Megan’s “Savage,” which blew up largely due to Beyonce’s characteristic. Votes might be break up proper there, however “Black Parade” can be the go-to for individuals who assume that commemorating 2020 ought to mandate enshrining a tune that spoke to the racial-empowerment occasions. It’ll additionally draw those that assume Lil Child’s “The Greater Image” ought to have been put up on this class.

However Lipa’s dance-pop on the spot basic spoke to the occasions, too — in a “WandaVision” sort of approach — by conjuring its personal form of Hexagon, through which everybody might levitate, removed from any madding crowd, purposely or in any other case.

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

And the Grammy goes to… Taylor Swift’s “Folklore.”

(Except it goes to… Dua Lipa’s “Future Nostalgia.”)

Lipa made an incredible album of its type, however thought-about in toto, it was a reminder of the Earlier than Instances, when individuals would nonetheless perspire upon each other and appreciated it. Swift’s two 2020 albums didn’t truly deal with quarantine situations, both, however the indisputable fact that “Folklore” and its sequel “Evermore” have been each made start-to-finish throughout quarantine makes for an incredible story. A few of us obtained by means of the whole lot on Netflix and needed to discover further companies to maneuver onto subsequent; a few of us reached out to new collaborators and reinvented our total musical route and wrote a pair dozen of the greatest songs of our lives. Except you resent overachievement, it’s fairly arduous to not see that as the sort of story that makes us really feel 2020 wasn’t only a waste.

(May Swift’s probabilities be impacted, professional or con, by late elements like her tweeting a couple of Netflix collection? In a phrase, no. This isn’t the Golden Globes, the place voters can overcorrect for one thing a number of hours earlier than the telecast — and anyway, voting truly closed greater than two months in the past, when the Grammys have been nonetheless purported to occur in March.)

One different issue: If Swift wins album, it’ll be her third time, making her the first feminine artist to achieve that many on this class. The attraction of that amongst some voters ought to outweigh a countering “Woman already had her shot” sentiment in different camps.

Once more, right here’s to the nominating committees’ snubs — and to their selecting so many happy-just-to-be-nominated non-starters like Black Pumas, Jacob Collier and Coldplay — for lowering this eight-nomination class to a way more digestible two-woman race.

SONG OF THE YEAR

And the Grammy goes to… Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Begin Now.”

(Except it goes to… Taylor Swift’s “Cardigan.”)

Issues get trickier right here. Most prediction pages you’ll go to have “Cardigan” in the lead, although they’re predicting “Don’t Begin Now” for file of the 12 months. There may be standard knowledge in pondering a break up would possibly go that approach, to make sure. It goes like this: File of the 12 months can go to the bop of the 12 months, making an allowance for the supremacy of rhythm and sensible manufacturing, however tune of the 12 months is reserved for tunes that adhere nearer to the old school virtues of a chunk of melodic and lyrical craftsmanship you possibly can select on the piano. Only one drawback with this supposed insider idea: It’s already been confirmed utterly outdated.

Take a look at the outcomes from current years and also you’ll see that file of the 12 months and tune of the 12 months match up much more usually than they don’t, in fashionable occasions… with out regard for whether or not stated file/tune is a ballad or a bop. That features Billie Eilish’s “Unhealthy Man” final 12 months, Infantile Gambino’s “This Is America” the 12 months earlier than. The 12 months previous to that, Bruno Mars had “24K Magic” win file and “That’s What I Like” win tune, however that didn’t have something to do with voters pondering the two classes ought to characterize two several types of tunes.

That stated, the attention-grabbing, delicate melodic twists and storytelling turns of “Cardigan” might nicely have larger attract for conventional singer/songwriter-type voters than a boogie-down stomper. And anybody who wished to vote for Swift for file of the 12 months and may’t will get an almost equal shot at that right here. However don’t low cost that “Don’t Begin Now” tells a narrative, too. This one’s actually a toss-up… with the presence of “Black Parade” turning it right into a triangle of potentialities.

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

And the Grammy goes to… Phoebe Bridgers.

(Except it goes to… Megan Thee Stallion.)

Selection could also be biased on account of getting put Bridgers on the cowl of its Grammy concern this week, you’d say, and truthful sufficient. However we already had Ms. Stallion on the cowl final fall, so we don’t actually have a horse on this race. Reality be instructed, neither of those thoroughbreds is de facto that new an artist… they already really feel established of their revered firmaments after 5 – 6 years of releasing music.

That is undoubtedly not the class to wager the mortgage on. Both artist would, or will, do the Recording Academy proud. Each could have factions voting for them as a lot as for what they characterize as for what they’ve recorded. For voters who have a look at the tea leaves and see that Beyonce might be not destined to prevail for file or tune of the 12 months, this can be the greatest shot at making certain {that a} sturdy Black lady triumphs in one in all the Large 4 at a peak time of elevating what they imply to our tradition.

However in what else is prone to get ignored in the large classes, one thing else arises: rock. And Bridgers might unite two disparate camps who assume there’s not rather a lot else for them to vote for in marquee classes. She is a heroine of indie-rock, which hardly ever will get acknowledged for album, file or tune. And as somebody who’s lifted up by the likes of Jackson Browne (if not David Crosby!), Bridgers can be being championed by the elder singer/songwriter camp that’s an under-heralded cornerstone of the Academy.

Then once more, a lot of the excessive profile that Bridgers enjoys proper now has come since voting closed an eternity in the past, in the first week of January, which might favor Megan… till you keep in mind what a troublesome street it’s for hip-hop typically in the high 4. We will realistically go away this one as a toss-up, the place music tradition wins both approach.

And, with a lot much less ado, some picks for a number of dozen of the remaining classes:

BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE

Dua Lipa, “Don’t Begin Now”

Let’s not cease predicting wins for Lipa now.

BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

Taylor Swift feat. Bon Iver, “Exile”

The Grammys have an extended, abiding and unbreakable love affair with one in all the artists on this monitor… and so they even have affection for Swift, too.

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM

Taylor Swift, “Folklore”

See album of the 12 months, above — no motive to assume one doesn’t comply with the different (and, accordingly, that Lipa isn’s strongly in the working too).

BEST TRADITIONAL POP ALBUM

Renee Zellweger, “Judy”

She had them at “Get Completely satisfied.”

BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE

Phoebe Bridgers, “Kyoto”

It’s too dangerous Bridgers and Fiona Apple can’t each win in the three classes the place they’re pitted in opposition to each other (rock efficiency, rock tune and different album). Both might prevail, and Apple has the lengthy legacy, the comeback story and an actual masterpiece of an album. However there was simply no rock earworm this 12 months like “Kyoto.”

BEST ROCK SONG

Phoebe Bridgers, ‘Kyoto”

See rock efficiency, above.

BEST ROCK ALBUM

The Strokes, “The New Irregular”

They’re the solely act in the class that actually qualifies as a rock establishment, which can be adequate in a an period the place few rockers beneath 60 are showing on most Grammy voters’ radar. A win for Fontaines D.C. would certain be a breath of recent air, although.

BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM

Phoebe Bridgers, “Punisher”

See rock efficiency and rock tune, above — it’s one other Bridgers/Apple face-off that would go both approach.

BEST R&B PERFORMANCE

Beyoncé, “Black Parade”

Unsure odds for file of the 12 months couldn’t get rather more sure when this tune is up in R&B classes.

BEST R&B SONG

Beyoncé, “Black Parade”

The one actual competitors right here is Chloe x Halle, and even they in all probability don’t wish to beat Beyoncé on this class this 12 months.

BEST R&B ALBUM

John Legend, “Greater Love”

Legend’s album wasn’t a smash like a few of its predecessors, however he’s 150 occasions higher identified than anybody else in a class that feels unusually star-undernourished this 12 months; the companion progressive R&B class (see under) is the place extra of the motion is.

BEST PROGRESSIVE R&B ALBUM

Jhene Aiko, “Chilombo”

It definitely appears like Aiko’s to lose, although Chloe x Halle might present an upset amid the sturdy crop right here.

BEST TRADITIONAL R&B PERFORMANCE

Chloe x Halle, “Surprise What She Thinks of Me”

It’s attention-grabbing — and possibly complicated to not less than a number of voters — to see Chloe x Halle categorized as each “progressive” and “conventional.” The rightly celebrated duo faces much less stiff competitors and a likelier win on this division.

BEST RAP PERFORMANCE

Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé, “Savage”

Voters face a troublesome selection between the zeitgest-conquering enjoyable of “Savage” and the topical angst of Lil Child’s “The Large Image,” which might rating an upset, particularly after Lil Child didn’t get predicted nominations for file and tune of the 12 months.

BEST MELODIC RAP PERFORMANCE

DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”

It’s turn out to be the rockstar of songs which are referred to as “Rockstar.”

BEST RAP SONG

Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé, “Savage”

See rap efficiency, above; the Megan/Beyoncé vs. Lil Child conundrum repeats right here.

BEST RAP ALBUM

Nas, “King’s Illness”

It’d be pretty to assume that Jay Electronica’s vastly formidable mission might win right here, however these are some distant odds. Nas will probably win by default in a class that’s controversially lacking the largest hip-hop albums of the 12 months, and a few of the most acclaimed too.

BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE

Mickey Guyton, “Black Like Me”

Miranda Lambert’s “Bluebird” was the largest hit on this crop and ought to be the most intuitively good selection to win. However Recording Academy voters, not like common radio listeners, do know who Guyton is and what she’s about, and so they’re prone to reward her for it.

BEST COUNTRY DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours”

No offense to the different nominees, however primarily based on its relative influence, this may increasingly win by a margin of about 10,000 votes.

BEST COUNTRY SONG

Maren Morris, “The Bones”

Effectively, not less than there’s one class the place voters can attempt to make up for Morris getting utterly screwed in the basic file and tune of the 12 months classes the place “The Bones” was virtually universally anticipated to contend.

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

Ashley McBryde, “By no means Will”

Okay, so the smarter cash may be on Miranda Lambert’s rather more extensively heard “Wildcard,” which might hardly be a nasty or controversial selection. Brandy Clark can be an excellent choose, if a reasonably outdoors one. However McBryde is the artist that’s had everybody in nation radio or the Nashville institution saying, “We’d push her to the high, if solely [fill in excuse here].” Right here’s their likelihood.

BEST AMERICAN ROOTS PERFORMANCE

John Prine, “I Bear in mind All the pieces”

You’d assume Black Pumas, sure to return up empty-handed for file and album of the 12 months, woud have a simple shot at having “Colours” prevail on this class. You’d assume that except you regarded a number of spots down the poll and noticed the Grammys’ final likelihood at rewarding Prine there, in the 12 months after he received a lifetime achievement award that was shortly adopted by his dying from COVID.

BEST FOLK ALBUM

Leonard Cohen, “Thanks for the Dance”

Cohen has been gone longer than Prine and so is probably not as sentimental a shoo-in in his class as Prine is in his. However they’re each prone to rating posthumously … and so they’d each be deserving winners even when they have been nonetheless round to have a good time.

BEST AMERICANA ALBUM

Lucinda Williams, “Good Souls Higher Angels”

Williams and Sarah Jarosz each have three wins beneath their belts (largely in different classes) — it’s a troublesome name to make in a 12 months when each had roughly equal ranges of acclaim.

BEST LATIN POP/URBAN ALBUM

Unhealthy Bunny, “YHLQMDLG” — 31/10

YMMNV: your mileage might not fluctuate, as a result of there’s nobody else who might presumably win on this class.

BEST COMEDY ALBUM

Tiffany Haddish, “Black Mitzvah”

Onerous to inform if scrapping with Grammy producers over a suggestion to host the pre-telecast webcast free of charge damage her probabilities; she would possibly even have gotten a lift out of it with rank-and-file voters.

BEST SPOKEN WORD ALBUM

Meryl Streep, “Charlotte’s Net”

You don’t need to take heed to it — simply fascinated by it makes you cry. (And most voters ticking off a field on this class will have solely considered the selections, versus truly listening to Ken Jennings, Ronan Farrow and the relaxation for 4-10 hours apiece.)

BEST MUSIC VIDEO

Beyoncé, “Brown Pores and skin Woman”

Will this be the win that suggestions Beyoncé into being the most-rewarded feminine artist of all time… one thing that’s prone to occur in some unspecified time in the future on Sunday?

BEST MUSICAL THEATER ALBUM

“American Utopia”

Or it might be “Jagged Little Capsule.” However because of Spike Lee’s beautiful HBO rendering of David Byrne’s present, and no because of the pandemic making a number of of the different selections unviewable, there’s sense available in a win for a manufacturing that folks truly obtained to see and love, on TV or not.

BEST VISUAL MEDIA COMPILATION

“Eurovision Tune Contest”

The sensible cash may be on “Frozen II,” however it is a case the place the Grammys’ odd eligibility interval makes a late 2019 launch like the Disney sequel really feel like rewarding one thing from 5 years in the past. And the largely earnest however not less than semi-comic “Husavik,” from “Eurovison,” at the moment has Oscar shortlist warmth.

BEST VISUAL MEDIA SCORE

Hildur Guðnadóttir, “Joker”

The 2019 sell-by date is probably not an element, although, in the Recording Academy deciding to provide Guðnadóttir the final of her many victory laps for he “Joker” music, so she will be able to transfer on together with her life.

BEST VISUAL MEDIA SONG

Billie Eilish, “No Time to Die”

After strolling away with actually armloads of awards final 12 months, the 2020 Grammy queen has one certain shot at not going residence empty-handed this 12 months earlier than presumably coming again sturdy with a sophomore album in time for subsequent 12 months’s awards.