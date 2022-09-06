Final of the Copa Libertadores: almost all accommodation in Guayaquil is already reserved

Guayaquil expects to receive 50,000 tourists (EFE/Marcos Pin)



the end of the Libertadores Cup of America to be held on October 29, 2022 in Guayaquil, Ecuador, is already beginning to activate the city’s hotel sector. Fans have already made their reservations at Guayaquil hotels and, according to the Guayas Chamber of Tourism, hotel occupancy is at full capacity.

The final match of the Copa Libertadores 2022 will decide the winner of the 63rd edition of the top-level South American club soccer tournament organized by Conmebol. The winners of the Copa Libertadores will qualify for the 2022 FIFA Club World Cup and will have the right to play against the winners of the 2022 Copa Sudamericana and the 2023 Recopa Sudamericana. In addition, they will automatically qualify for the group stage of the Copa Libertadores the following year.

Holbach Muñetonpresident of the National Federation of Provincial Chambers of Tourism (Fenacaptur) and of the Guayas Chamber of Tourism, told First fruits what hotel occupancy in Guayaquil, for the last weekend of October, reached 100% of the 12,400 beds in four and five star hotels and 12,000 in hotels between one and three stars. According to what was collected by the Ecuadorian media, Muñeton assured that “Conmebol will occupy a hotel with 180 rooms for a month.”

As for temporary rentals, there would only be about 390 options left. Gabriel Guzmanpresident of the Temporary Leasing Association of Ecuador, assured that of the 2,000 properties that are rented through this platform, most are already occupied, according to reports First fruits.

The lack of accommodation in Guayaquil has led to some locations near Guayaquil, such as Beaches80 kilometers from the city, or even cities like Cuenca196 kilometers away, and Quitomore than 400 kilometers away, are options for fans who want to participate in the football event that will be played at the stadium Monumental Pichincha Bankthe house of Barcelona Sporting Club of Ecuador.

The Municipality of Guayaquil estimates that around 50,000 visitors arrive in the port city during the weekend of the Copa Libertadores final. Even the mayor Cynthia Viteri announced that the council granted $2 million to Ecuadorian Football Federation (FEF) so that the necessary adaptations are made in the Monumental. The municipality even allowed hotels to only increase the regular accommodation rate by 10%, to control excessive charges. A room in a five-star hotel in Guayaquil can cost from USD 80 to USD 120 per night.

Transportation for tourists is contemplated within the municipal actions to receive the fans who will arrive in Guayaquil that weekend. According to the Transit and Mobility Agency from the city, There will be buses that will make specific routes for tourists, for example, from the airport and the Guayaquil land terminal, to a fenced area of ​​the Monumental stadiumbecause on the day of the game, Barcelona Avenue, the vehicular artery that allows entry to the sports complex, will be closed for security.

In the case of fans staying in nearby cantons, there will be intercantonal transport buses and six mobilization routes within Guayaquil. These routes will visit tourist areas such as the Crystal Palace, the Malecón Simón Bolívar, among others.

The Municipality will also strengthen an application so that tourists can request transportation by taxi. The application is from the Union of Taxi Drivers of Guayas and is called “A taxi”. There are 2,000 taxis registered on the platform but another 12,000 are expected to join.

The Transit Agency will have a monitoring center to guarantee the safety of tourists. Each taxi has a panic button that will allow the authorities to be alerted in the event of any inconvenience.

