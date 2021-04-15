‘Final of Us’ Series at HBO Casts Gabriel Luna as Tommy

“The Final of Us” collection adaptation at HBO has added Gabriel Luna to its forged, Selection has realized.

Luna joins beforehand introduced collection leads Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, who will star as Joel and Ellie respectively. Luna will star as Tommy, Joel’s youthful brother, a former soldier who hasn’t misplaced his sense of idealism and hope for a greater world.

“The Final of Us” collection was first introduced as being in improvement at the premium cabler final March, with the present touchdown a proper collection order in November. Based mostly on the online game of the identical identify, the collection takes place twenty years after trendy civilization has been destroyed. Joel, a hardened survivor, is employed to smuggle Ellie out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What begins as a small job quickly turns into a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they each should traverse throughout the U.S. and rely on one another for survival.

Luna most lately starred within the 2019 movie “Terminator: Darkish Destiny.” He’s additionally identified for his function within the Marvel-ABC collection “Brokers of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” on which he performed Robbie Reyes/Ghost Rider. His different TV credit embrace “Depraved Metropolis,” “Rosewood,” “True Detective,” and “Matador.”

He’s repped by UTA, Administration 360, and Ziffren Brittenham.

“Chernobyl” creator Craig Mazin is hooked up to put in writing and government produce the collection together with Neil Druckmann, a author and artistic director for “The Final of Us” online game. Carolyn Strauss and Rose Lam can even government produce together with Evan Wells, president of sport improvement studio Naughty Canine. PlayStation Productions’ Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan can even government produce. Kantemir Balagov is ready to direct the pilot. The challenge is a co-production with Sony Photos Tv. PlayStation Productions, Phrase Video games, and Naughty Canine produce.