Final point for Nikita Mazepin in Formula 1? Haas would fire him and already has a candidate to replace him

The decision of the Russian military forces to advance into Ukrainian territory unleashed a series of parallel conflicts to this movement promoted by Vladimir Putin. The world of sports has become a scene of strategic measures in order to generate peace in the area, but the determinations are hitting Russian athletes squarely. In case of Nikita Mazepin seems to be one of the most emblematic of the board: Haas would have already decided to terminate his contract in Formula 1.

The team with North American roots chose the 23 year old Russian runner at the beginning of 2021 mainly based on the financial contribution that approached his father, the tycoon Dmitry, with close ties to Putin. However, after what happened in Ukraine, the Gene Haas team decided to quickly remove the colors related to the Russian flag on the car’s bodywork and also removed the reference to Uralkalithe company of Mazepin Sr. who officiated as the main sponsor.

Rumors about Nikita’s continuity quickly spread, but in the last few hours the German media Sky Sports reported that the determination is made: “Haas has parted ways with Nikita Mazepin”. However, At the moment the entity did not make the news official.

If his seat is finally free, “most likely” -according to the aforementioned media- is that it will be occupied by the American with Brazilian roots Piero Fittipaldithe pilot 25 years old who has acted as a reserve broker for Haas since 2018 and is the grandson of the iconic Emerson Fittipaldi. The brand new companion Mick Schumacherwho in 2020 added two official races with Haas due to the accident suffered by the starter Romain Grosjean, would be in command of the car in the last F1 tests that took place will take place from March 11 to 13 in Bahrain. This athlete had been pointed out days ago as Nikita’s “first choice” by team leader Gunther Steiner.

Although the FIA ​​had allowed Russian runners to participate in the various motorsport events, it will force them to wear the neutral flag. However, hours later, Great Britain already put a first hurdle for Mazepin: banned pilots with a Russian license from racing in his countryso Nikita will not be able to be part of the Silverstone GP to be held on July 3 for the 10th date of F1.

In unison, the highest category of motorsport decided cancel the scheduled date for the Russian GP this year and terminate the contract with the organizers of that country, so that Formula 1 will not be run again in that territory. The link indicated that until 2025 there would be a calendar day in Russia.

“You have to get to this complete separation now. We have two factors: one is the pressure from abroad and the other is the fact that Haas is an American team”, former driver Ralf Schumacher analyzed the context.

