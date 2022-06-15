Final point for Pochettino: PSG is on track for his departure and in the next few days he would announce his replacement

Mauricio Pochettino would cease to be the PSG coach in the next few hours (Photo: Reuters)

It was a rumor that had been sounding strong for several months, but that took on news power in the last few hours: Mauricio Pochettino will no longer be the coach of Paris Saint Germain although he still has a one-year contract in force. The board hopes to close the last details to announce his termination between Wednesday and Thursday and then quickly announce his replacement.

The information was released by the newspaper. The Parisian in the signature of the journalist Dominique Severac, who clarified that only There are still “details to be finalized” for the departure to be official of the Argentine DT who landed at the club during the first days of 2021 and had signed his contract extension until June 2023 a year ago.

After being left out of the Champions League against Real Madrid in an incredible match in the round of 16 and leaving the French Cup early, the board had begun to see a profound change of command on the horizon that also included the Leonard sporting director. PSG already announced the landing of Luis Campos as “football advisor”, a fancy name to decree it in the role of manager.

However, the aforementioned French media ensures that Pochettino’s departure was a decision that President Nasser Al-Khelaifi had previously made before signing Campos. This determination to abruptly cut the Argentine coach’s contract will mean PSG a disbursement of some 15 to 20 million euros as compensation.

Christophe Galtier appears as the most viable candidate to replace Pochettino (Photo: Reuters)

Beyond the resounding news that the departure of bag, the officialization of his departure generates great expectations because it is speculated that the French club has already agreed on his replacement, although there are still no accurate clues of the name. the figure of Zinedine Zidane It has gained great momentum in recent weeks, even having important figures in local politics attentive to the deal. However, Campos has on his radar Christophe Galtier, a 55-year-old French coach who won Lille from Ligue 1 champion last season. In this case, the leadership idea is to make a contract to the future coach for the next two or three years.

As it became known recently, Zidane would hope to have an offer to take command of his country’s national team and a signing for PSG would nullify that possibility. At age 50, Zizou he is out of work after finishing his second stage at Real Madrid in May 2021 and for now “nothing indicates that the position interests you”reported Severac in relation to PSG.

Zidane, out of work for a year, sounds like an option for PSG (Photo: Reuters)

The chain of events could occur with the final departure of Pochettino between Wednesday and Friday of this week, to then vacate a position that could be filled quickly. “His departure will be recorded at the end of the week and could be followed by the announcement of the name of his successor.”warned the French newspaper.

The truth is that the 50-year-old DT, who before going to PSG went through Espanyol, Southampton and Tottenham, appears on the radar of the Athletic de Bilbao according to the information that was leaked in the last hours.

KEEP READING:

New problem for Gerard Piqué: Xavi Hernández reportedly told him that he lost his status as indispensable

Tears of emotion, a personal message to a club legend and the support of his family: this was Marcelo’s farewell from Real Madrid

Official: Darwin Núñez, the most expensive signing in the history of Liverpool