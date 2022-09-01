Final stretch for Boris Johnson’s successor to be defined: the two conservative candidates close their campaigns

Conservative candidates Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss during the final debate (Jacob King/Pool via REUTERS)

The two contenders to become Britain’s next prime minister made their final attempts on Wednesday to win over members of their Conservative Party, closing a summer of campaigning before it is known on Monday who its new leader will be.

The decision – which will be made only by 180,000 party voters and not the entire national electorate—it couldn’t happen soon enough.

The UK has been rudderless for weeks as the cost of living rises, the worst hit in decades.

Since Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his resignation on July 7, a series of worker strikes have interrupted work in ports, trains and multiple industrial sectors because unions demand lower wages in the face of high food and energy costs.

households face a 80% increase in energy bills triggered by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Prices are expected to rise further in the coming months and there is a risk that the British economy falls into a prolonged recession.

The government, led by the Conservative Party, is facing increasing calls to move to ease economic pressure, but officials insist no policy will be adopted until there is a new head of government on Tuesday.

The two finalists to replace Johnson — Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak — they have been widely criticized for offering too few concrete policies to help families and businesses struggling with rising prices.

Neither Truss nor Sunak wanted to present detailed plansin part because they are reluctant to promise something they cannot deliver as economic outlook continues to worsen, said Tim Bale, professor of politics at Queen Mary University in London.

“There is a feeling in the country that The last few weeks have been, in a way, a waste of time. Bale added. I think people just want the government go ahead and tell them what they are going to do to help them during what seems to be a very, very difficult fall and winter.”

Queen Elizabeth will receive the future premier in Scotland

For the first time in his more than seven decades of reign, Elizabeth II will not receive the next British Prime Minister at Buckingham Palacebut Boris Johnson’s successor will travel next Tuesday to his Scottish residence in Balmoral to be formally appointed head of government.

At 96 years old, Isabel II suffers from mobility problems that have forced her to minimize her public appearances in recent months and to cancel some scheduled events at the last minute.

Until now, the monarch was scheduled to be in London on Tuesday to meet first with Johnson, who will announce his resignation, and shortly after with the winner of the Conservative Party primaries, who will be announced on Monday and will inherit the Downing Street office.

